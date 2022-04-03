Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LLKKF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

