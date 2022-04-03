Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,316. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

