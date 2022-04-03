Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0459

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $132,100.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

