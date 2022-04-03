Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

LANC stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.86. 162,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,108. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $17,812,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,813,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

