Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Landstar System by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

LSTR stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

