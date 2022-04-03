Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells $843,300.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carol Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $76,769.28.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lantheus by 153.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

