LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director Purchases $1,055,200.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $107.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.36. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.96 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

