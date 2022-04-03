LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Jamie Schnur Acquires 3,250 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.96 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

