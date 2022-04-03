Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.60 ($4.61).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.55) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The stock has a market cap of £16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.77.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($2,997.25). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($4,095.28). Insiders have purchased 3,812 shares of company stock worth $1,086,610 in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

