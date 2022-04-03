Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.30. 598,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.