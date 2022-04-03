Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Get Leju alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.