LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

LMAT traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $3,835,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

