Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.