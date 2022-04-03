Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.43.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.35. Lennox International has a one year low of $243.92 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

