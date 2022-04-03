Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $22.18. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 111,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. On average, analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

