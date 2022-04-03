Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $22.18. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 111,740 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.