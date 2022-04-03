LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $40,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.