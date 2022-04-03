Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $523,625.52 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.95 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.
Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
