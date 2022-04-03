Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.78.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $87.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $208,040,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.