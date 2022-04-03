Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 36,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,752. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.