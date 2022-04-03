Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$53.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$48.99 and a 52-week high of C$84.63.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,114.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at C$151,426.36. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

