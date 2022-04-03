Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.
NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 126,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,957. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.