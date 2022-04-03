Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 126,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,957. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

