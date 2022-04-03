Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $4,698,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $322.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.60 and its 200-day moving average is $316.04. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

