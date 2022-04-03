Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.55. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.66. 93,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,189. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

