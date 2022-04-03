Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of LPCN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 726,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,681. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 2,356.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 2,482.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 749,559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 256.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 179,418 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.