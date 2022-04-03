Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 137,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $618.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.19. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

