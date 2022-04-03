Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $290.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 602%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. 1,730,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,242. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,771 shares of company stock valued at $64,257,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

