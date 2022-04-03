Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Volume Hits $335,851.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Lobstex has a market cap of $650,830.55 and approximately $335,851.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,361,157 coins and its circulating supply is 23,285,731 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

