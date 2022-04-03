Loews (NYSE:L) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE L traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,635. Loews has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

