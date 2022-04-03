London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($118.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LNSTY stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

