Lotto (LOTTO) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Lotto has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $2,696.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

