LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.11% of Camden National worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,013,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.