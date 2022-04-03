LSV Asset Management Has $13.87 Million Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.75% of Financial Institutions worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.17 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

