LSV Asset Management Purchases 3,107 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.15% of Vishay Precision Group worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.