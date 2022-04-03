LSV Asset Management Sells 17,064 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.60% of Rocky Brands worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCKY opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.72. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

