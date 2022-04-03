LSV Asset Management Sells 9,400 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of GMS worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

NYSE GMS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.00. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.