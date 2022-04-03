LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after buying an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.40 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.