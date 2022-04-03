Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $197.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

