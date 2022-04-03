Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $197.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
