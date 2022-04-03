Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LUM stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

