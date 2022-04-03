MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 372,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,938. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $1,276,448. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

