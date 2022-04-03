Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE M traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,333,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,153,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 94,162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.