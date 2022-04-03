MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

MAG stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

