Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -449.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 640.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

