Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

MNDT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 5,383,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,481,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

