Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.58.

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 225,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

