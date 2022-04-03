MAPS Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $75.97 million and $1.92 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00003801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006049 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002402 BTC.

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 43,020,054 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

