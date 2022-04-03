MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.40.

HZO stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 776,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,114. MarineMax has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $852.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

