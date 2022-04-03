Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,675,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

