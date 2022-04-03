Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.06. The stock had a trading volume of 374,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,889. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.