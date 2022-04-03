Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.56 and its 200 day moving average is $352.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

