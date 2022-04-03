MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 132,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $447.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.03. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

